KOTTAYAM: If irony were ever to be personified, P C George MLA would be the apt candidate. Barely a month-and-half since he trained licensed gun holders to be patient and exercise caution, the MLA on Thursday lost his cool and brandished his Czechoslovakian pistol at the workers of Vellanady Estate in Mundakkayam following a clash.

The incident took place around 1 pm when George arrived at the estate owned by Harrison’s Malayalam Plantation following a complaint by around 52 families inhabiting the shore of the Manimala river bordering the estate, alleging they were being intimidated by a few workers of the estate. After hearing their grievances, George allegedly asked the families to start a counter attack against the workers torturing them.

This enraged the estate workers, who started shouting ‘MLA go back’. At this, George rushed to his car, took out his gun and pointed it at the estate workers. He defended his actions later, saying he took out his gun in self-defence. “Around 52 families have been living in the area for many years. They access the Mundakkayam-Vellanady-Pulikkunnu road through the estate. I went there following residents’ complaints they were often attacked by the estate workers. When I reached there, some people from the estate’s management started creating trouble. I took out the gun when they tried to attack me,” he claimed.

K K Alexander, a worker at the estate worker and INTUC member, alleged George instigated the families to attack the workers.

“Some of the residents frequently created troubles and destroyed things in the estate. We went there to present our version. However, the MLA abused us and asked the families to pour acid on us and cut off our limbs,” he alleged.The Mundakkayam Police reached the spot and pacified the crowd. The police officers said no case was registered as they did not receive any complaint.