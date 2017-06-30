THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The government is committed to completing the ongoing re-survey process in a time-bound manner, Revenue Minister E Chandrasekharan has said. The minister said there was widespread public resentment against the non-completion of re-survey even after decades.



There are also complaints the details of the re-surveys, wherever completed, have not been provided error-free to the public.Chandrasekharan said if the existing system for re-survey was inadequate, it will be re-examined. The minister was speaking after laying the foundation stone of Modern Government Research and Training Centre For Survey at the Institute of Land and Disaster Management campus here.

That cap does not fit me: Kanam

Kozhikode: Words continued to flow thick and fast from leaders of both the CPM and the CPI over the Munnar land encroachment issue on Thursday with CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran countering Chief Minister’s sarcasm targeted at him saying “the cap of a controversy hero does not fit me. I am only expressing the CPI’s stand on Munnar issue.”

Kanam was reacting to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s veiled attack on him. Kanam said the Revenue Minister can go ahead with the policy of the state government. “We are ready to wait till July 1,” he added. Pinarayi said there were certain heroes in our land who create unnecessary controversies. These heroes believe they were handling all the issues.