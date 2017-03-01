Home States Kerala

Kerala DGP Senkumar in new camp, CM Pinarayi Vijayan tells Thiruvanchoor

"He has already reached a different camp,’’ Pinarayi said looking at BJP’s O Rajagopal without elaborating.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan’s attempt while speaking in the Assembly on a notice for an adjournment motion seeking discussions on the deteriorating law and order situation to point out that even DGP T P Senkumar was unsafe in the state and was reportedly facing a threat to his life drew a sarcastic response from Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

"Senkumar is in search of new dens. He is not speaking in a fashion befitting the stature of a DGP. He has already left your camp,’’ he told Thiruvanchoor, who held the Home portfolio for some time in the UDF Government.

"He has already reached a different camp,’’ Pinarayi said looking at BJP’s O Rajagopal without elaborating. He added the government has given Senkumar an apt posting now. 

However, Rajagopal responded in his walkout speech that whatever said by Senkumar was in an appeal petition affidavit filed in the Supreme Court against his removal from the DGP post.

