THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: LDF Government is trumpeting the ‘irrelevant and useless’ Athirapilly hydel project proposal to divert people’s attention and ire from the major issues confronting the state like law and order breakdown, rising atrocities against women and soaring prices of essential commodities, KPCC president V M Sudheeran has said.

Sudheeran told mediapersons here Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is targeting former DGP T P Senkumar for the latter’s bold and non-partisan stand in various cases involving CPM leaders.

" Pinarayi is trying to picture anyone including Left ally CPI as those helping the BJP if any wrongdoing of the Government is pointed out. The Chief Minister’s attempt to bestow ‘BJP brand’ on anyone whom he dislikes will not work in Kerala,’’ he said.

“Pinarayi is displaying a barbaric and obsolete mindset like the cops in the past who branded anyone whom they disliked as Communists,’’ he said.

Sudheeran, instead, blamed the policies and approach of the Chief Minister and the LDF Government for giving a boost to the BJP.