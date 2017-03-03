PALAKKAD: A group of five persons attacked three persons-- two CPM workers and a DYFI worker-- after entering their houses at Kaithakuzhi near Elapully on Thursday.

The injured were identified as Ratheesh, 30, son of Chandran of Erattakulam, Yousuf, 31, son of Kasim and Sudheesh, 28. They have been admitted to a nearby hospital.

Selvi, Ratheesh's mother, who tried to save him has also been injured.Some of the attackers who came in bikes had covered their faces with handkerchiefs.

The CPM alleged that the BJP was behind the attacks.However, the BJP mandalam committee has denied any role in the attacks.

All the three injured were neighbours. CPM activists Ratheesh, a lorry driver, and Yousuf, a painting worker were injured in the hand and knee. Sudheesh, a DYFI, activist received an injury on his palm.

The fingers of Ratheesh were found hanging after the attack. The furniture in the house was also damaged by the activists who reportedly carried swords.

The attack seemed to be a sequel to the clashes between two groups during a temple festival at Parakkuncherry.

Security has been tightened in the area and a few persons have been rounded up in connection with the attacks.