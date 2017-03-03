Home States Kerala

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan pooh-poohs RSS threat

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday laughed off RSS pramukh Chandravath’s announcement of a Rs 1 crore bounty on his head saying such remarks would not hamper his work.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday laughed off RSS pramukh Chandravath's announcement of a Rs 1 crore bounty on his head saying such remarks would not hamper his work.

“The RSS has beheaded many people. But I will not stop travelling because of that and I will not stop doing my work,” said Pinarayi on his official Facebook page.

Earlier, Chandrawat, the RSS leader from Ujjain announced a bounty of Rs 1 crore on Pinarayi’s head while addressing a gathering at Shahid Park.

“If anyone beheads the Kerala CM, who is the murderer of RSS activists in Kerala, and brings his head I will bequeath my property worth more than `1 crore to him as a bounty,” he said in the presence of  BJP MP Chintamani Malaviya and other local leaders of the party and RSS.

