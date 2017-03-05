KOZHIKODE: Coming down heavily against Fr Robin Vadakkumchery, the key accused in rape of a minor in Kannur, former Union minister A K Antony has said the priest deserves no mercy.

Addressing media persons here on Sunday, the senior Congress leader said it was a heinous crime and the accused should not be given any privilege available to a normal priest. “He shouldn’t be given any consideration for being a priest,” Antony said.

Antony’s strong statement gains importance as CPM district secretary P Jayarajan had alleged that the silence of the local Congress MLA Sunny Joseph was dubious.

“The priest has brought shame upon the entire community,” added Antony, the only one from the

Catholic community to become the chief minister of Kerala.