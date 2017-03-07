Home States Kerala

Kerala Budget leak: Sack Finance Minister Thomas Isaac, says BJP state president

BJP State president Kummanam Rajasekharan approached the Kerala High Court seeking to declare that Thomas Isaac is not legally qualified to be Finance Minister in view of the Budget leak.

Thomas Isaac. (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: BJP State president Kummanam Rajasekharan approached the Kerala High Court on Tuesday seeking to declare that TM Thomas Isaac is not legally and constitutionally qualified to hold the office of the Finance Minister in view of the leak of the budget speech for the year 2017-18.

The petition stated that Issac had categorically admitted that the budget details were leaked by one of his personal staff prior to its presentation before the Assembly and the staff was subsequently removed from his position. Even though violation of the oath of secrecy was unearthed, Isaac is allowed to continue to hold the office of Minister. Kummanam also sought a directive to the Chief Minister to take action against Issac. The court will consider the petition on Wednesday.

The petition stated that the budget being the statement containing the estimated yield and estimated and actual expenditure with the proposal for meeting it out of taxation on the existing basis or with the imposition of new taxation or the remission of the existing one. The contents of the budget are considered as a closely guarded secret until it is presented in the State assembly. The budget is a document which comes under the purview of Official Secrets Act, 1923. Some of the media reported several portions of the speech before it went before the Assembly.

Kummanam pointed out that Issac had given an explanation in the Assembly as well as to the public stating that his budget speech was not leaked and it was only the highlights prepared for the press that was leaked by one of his personal staff prior to the presentation. Even though the illegality was raised before the Chief Minister and others, they refused to take any action in the matter.

Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala after getting to know that the budget speech appeared in social media, convened a press conference at the media room and read the budget details.

Issac had violated the Official Secrets Act and oath of secrecy, hence he has no right to continue as Minister, Kummanam submitted.

