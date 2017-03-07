PALAKKAD: The International Women’s Day suffered a colour fade as it has come out the two sisters - aged 11 and 9 respectively - who were found hanging within a gap of 52 days at Attappalam, Walayar, were subjected to sexual abuse.



M R Ajith Kumar, Thrissur range IG, said on Tuesday the post mortem report of the younger girl, who was found hanging in a shed near her house on March 4, revealed the nine-year-old was sexually abused. He said three persons, including a relative of the girl, have been taken into custody. The relative is the son of the girls' grandfather's brother.

Bhagyam, girls' mother, said the elder girl, who was found hanging in the shed on January 13, was also sexually abused by her relative over a period of time. Bhagyam said the relative stalked the girl despite her warning him on several occasions.

“He had come to our house even on the day of the elder girl’s death,” she said. She said the younger girl had informed the parents about the presence of two youths around the house on the day of her sister’s death. Bhagyam said she had mentioned about the relative to the police. The post mortem report of the elder girl, submitted to Walayar police on February 1, had pointed to sexual abuse indirectly because there was no molestation effort on the day of her death.