THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Terming the moral policing incident in Kochi as “shameful” for the entire state, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday admitted there were lapses on the part of the police in controlling the Shiv Sena activists.



The Chief Minister was replying to a notice for adjournment motion by Hibi Eden of the Congress. “It is a serious matter the sub inspector and the police team present at the spot did not intervene effectively,” Pinarayi said.

The sub-inspector was suspended pending inquiry and the remaining policemen had been transferred, he added. Pinarayi said no sort of moral policing would be allowed in the state. The government would take all steps, including invoking Goonda Act against those involved, he said.

Pinarayi said the government’s stand was that the Kerala Anti-social Activities (Prevention) Act should not be invoked against political workers. However, that norm would not be followed in the Kochi incident. If antisocial elements indulged in moral policing under the banner of Shiv Sena, they would not be able to claim immunity, he added.



The Chief Minister said such incidents of moral policing were the result of a distorted mindset.