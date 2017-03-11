KOCHI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) will soon file its first charge sheet against suspected members of the Islamic State’s south Indian module busted from Kanakamala in Kannur.



Officers said documentation work had started and the charge sheet would be filed before the agency’s court within two weeks. This is to prevent statutory bail to the accused set to complete 180 days in judicial custody in the first week of April.

“As per the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, investigation against the accused has to be completed within 180 days,” said an officer. “If a charge sheet is not filed, the accused will become eligible for statutory bail. The first charge sheet will be filed to prevent this.” The agency will request the court for permission to carry out further investigation.

“Since the case is of a grave nature involving IS sympathisers, further probe will be required,” said the officer.Following a tip-off in October, the NIA raided Kanakamala and arrested six IS suspects.



They were plotting attacks across different locations in south India.



There are 14 accused at present, including Subahani Haja Moideen of Thodupuzha who fought for the IS at Mosul in Iraq.