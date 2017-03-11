Home States Kerala

Kerala moral policing row: Sena leader has sex harassment charges against him

Following the complaint of the woman who worked as part time employee  at a school the Njarakkal, the police also arrested Aravindan and was later remanded by the Ernakulam district court in the case.

KOCHI: It is easy to  preach. But its difficult to practise what you preach as in the case of Shiv Sena’s  57-year-old TK Aravindan who led the moral policing against couples sitting together at Marine drive. He chased couples with canes for ‘immoral activities’on Thursday,  but is facing court proceedings on charges of sexual harassment against a deaf and mute woman, two years ago.

Following the complaint of the woman who worked as part time employee  at a school the Njarakkal, the police also arrested Aravindan and was later remanded by the Ernakulam district court in the case. He was charged with a case of insulting the modesty of a woman and sexual harassment. The section such as 509 of IPC and section 354A were charged on the Shiv Sena leader.

“A case has been registered at the Njarakkal Police as 1216/2014,” said Hibi Eden MLA who raised the issue before the State Assembly on the day after the moral policing at Marine Drive.

"The incident took place during the year 2014 while he was the PTA member of a school at Njarakkal. As per the complaint, the accused caught her hand forcefully to molest her. He also lashed vulgar words against the victim," said a police officer with the Njarakkal police station.

“Nothing can be revealed  on the issue as the case is now under trial before the Magistrate court,” added the official.

The Shiv Sena leader is now on remand for the moral policing carried out with other Shiv Sena members. TR Devan, KK Biju, KY Kunjumon, TR Lenis, KU Ratheesh and AV Vineesh were others arrested by the police for chasing the youths with canes.

