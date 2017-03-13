PALAKKAD: Human rights activist Irom Sharmila, 44, whose foray into electoral politics backfired after the Manipur Assembly polls, will reach the tribal village of Attappadi near here on Tuesday.

Irom, who barely leaves Manipur, has chosen Attapadi for her quiet retreat after the recent turn of events.

The iconic activist will spend a month at the Shanthi Medical Information Centre promoted by Uma Preman in Attappadi. Vernacular journalist Basheer Madala who interacted with Irom Sharmila during the course of Assembly elections, told Express that Irom Sharmila seemed depressed with the

election results and subsequently expressed her desire to travel to Kerala to ‘rejuvenate herself’.

She was immediately welcomed and the tickets were arranged and sent to her, Madala added.

Sharmila reached Bangalore airport by 10.30 pm on Monday. As per the schedule, after an overnight stay, she is expected to reach Attapadi at 9 am on Tuesday. Irom Sharmila may also interact with the media at 10 am, said sources.

Sharmila contested from Thoubal assembly constituency against three-time chief minister Okram Ibobi Singh.

However, she received only 90 votes. In fact, there were more people who pressed the button for NOTA on this seat than those who voted for her.

The three-time Chief Minister Okram Ibobi won comfortable with 10,740 votes. Sharmila’s chance of securing a seat in the 70-member assembly now rests on Khurai, the other seat from where she is contesting.

Irom Sharmila had contested the elections under the banner of the People’s Resurgence and Justice Alliance (PRJA).

The Iron lady of Manipur who has vowed to continue her fight against the draconian AFSPA had ended her 16-year-old fast to enter electoral politics. Sharmila had announced her decision to quit politics after the defeat. On the eve of counting in Manipur, Sharmila said if defeated, she would try again in 2019.