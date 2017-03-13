PALAKKAD: CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan on Sunday visited the family members of the girls who were found dead at their house at Attappalam near Walayar in a span of two months.

He admitted that there was a lapse on the part of the police in investigating the death of the elder girl. If the police had acted diligently in probing the first death, the untimely demise of the younger child could have been prevented, he said. He said the death of the two sisters reminded him of the Jisha murder case.

“The girls lived in an uninhabitable house, and I will recommend the government to ensure that the work on their unfinished house is completed,” Kodiyeri said.

Earlier, the police had confirmed that the two sisters, who were found dead in their hut at Attappallam, were victims of sexual abuse.

Their mother had told the media that she had informed the police after the death of her elder daughter about the sexual advances made by her relative. She said there was no such situation in the family for her daughters to commit suicide.

On Friday, Administrative Reforms Commission Chairman V S Achuthanadan had visited the house of the victims.