KANNUR: Following the direction of the High Court, former chairman of the Wayanad Child Welfare Committee (CWC) Fr. Thomas Joseph Therakam, former CWC member Sister Betty Jose and Holy Infant Mary Orphanage head Sister Ophelia, accused in the Kannur Kottiyur rape case surrendered before the police at Peravoor, on Friday morning.

All the three were absconding after they were questioned by the police in connection with the rape case. After the arrest of Robin Vadakkancherry, former vicar of St Sebastian church Neendunokki in Kottiyoor, who allegedly raped a 16-year-old who later delivered a baby, Josesph Therakam and the two nuns went into hiding and later moved for a bail petition in the High Court.

The accused will be produced before a special court on Friday.

The High Court had directed the four accused in the case, including Thankamma, a helper, to surrender before the police as they would be granted bail, conditionally, on the same day.Thankamma is still absconding.

The victim had delivered a baby at Christhu Raj hospital near Koothuparamba and was later shifted to an orphanage in Wayanad.

The police had been hunting for all the accused over their role in concealing information and helping the priest to hide his crime.