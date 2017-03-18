Jacob Thomas grateful for Chief Minister backing

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Vigilance Director Jacob Thomas on Friday thanked Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for extending his full support to the anti-graft crusade launched by the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau(VACB).



The Chief Minister’s backing gave him the encouragement and the strength to move on during the hard times, Thomas told reporters on the sidelines of a function held at the Kerala University’s Kariyavattom campus here. “Success can be achieved only by surmounting all the hurdles.

Only those, who are strong, face frequent stone-pelting and attacks. Those, who could not clear the hurdles,fall flat eventually. The CM’s support for my mission gives me immense strength to act against corruption,” he said.



Earlier on Thursday,Pinarayi made it clear in the Assembly Thomas would indeed continue as the Vigilance chief after the Opposition demanded his ouster.