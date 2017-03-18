Three held for defrauding public

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The police on Friday arrested three persons on charges of collecting money from the public using fake receipts prepared in the name of the DYFI national conference held in the city last month.



Raveendran, 51, of Thiruvilwamala, Palakkad, Manoj Kumar, 34, of Panampilly Nagar and Rajesh Kumar of Vyttila were taken into custody by a team led by Ernakulam ACP Laljy K.

The accused in the forgery case



Raveendran and Manoj Kumar were arrested for collecting money using fake receipts, while Rajesh Kumar was nabbed for printing the receipts at his DTP centre near Vyttila.



“They collected `2,000 from a leading textile shop in the city. We have recovered the receipts used for the fraud. A probe has been launched to assess the amount the accused collected using the modus operandi,” said Laljy.



The inquiry was launched based on a complaint filed by CPM district secretary P Rajeev. The police and the CPM leadership dismissed the reports that CPM workers were involved in the illegal activity.

“The persons taken into custody are not members of the party,” said Rajeev.