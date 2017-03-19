Suchitwa Mission Director Firoz dies

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Suchitwa Mission Director and former Director of Public Relations Department A Firoz, 56, died here on Saturday.

Firoz, who had undergone a bypass surgery in December was recuperating at home when he complained of chest pain on Saturday evening.

He was rushed to Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute of Medical Sciences and Technology but doctors declared him brought dead. Firoz is the son of Ali Kunju Sastry, a former MLA.

He is survived by wife Nisa and children Akhil Firoz and Bhavana Firoz.

The burial will be held at Kaniyapuram Juma Masjid on Sunday afternoon.