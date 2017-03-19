Home States Kerala

Suchitwa Mission Director Firoz dies

Suchitwa Mission Director and former Director of Public Relations Department A Firoz, 56, died here on Saturday.

Published: 19th March 2017 01:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2017 05:15 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Suchitwa Mission Director and former Director of Public Relations Department A Firoz, 56, died here on Saturday.
Firoz, who had undergone a bypass surgery in December was recuperating at home when he complained of chest pain on Saturday evening.

He was rushed to Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute of Medical Sciences and Technology but doctors declared him brought dead. Firoz is the son of Ali Kunju Sastry, a former MLA.
He is survived by wife Nisa and children Akhil Firoz and Bhavana Firoz.
The burial will be held at Kaniyapuram Juma Masjid on Sunday afternoon.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp