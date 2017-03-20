Teacher held for abusing visually challenged student

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Police on Monday arrested the teacher of a school for visually challenged on charges of sexually abusing a student in Kolathara here.

Firoz Khan, a resident of Meenchanda, who was the craft teacher at the school, was arrested by Nallalam police. The 40-year old accused, who was absconding for the last couple of days, was arrested by a special police team.

The incident came to light when the visually challenged girl, a student of class VI, revealed the incident to her teachers and Childline authorities.

The victim in her complaint said the teacher had assaulted her inside the classroom and also in the toilet, four months ago.