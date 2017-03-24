PATHANAMTHITTA: The District Court here on Thursday upheld the Tiruvalla Munsiff Court verdict against the convening of Mar Thoma Prathinidhi Sabha meeting on March 28 and 29 exclusively for the election of new episcopas.

The district court rejected the petition filed by the Mar Thoma Church seeking to quash the order of the Tiruvalla Munsiff Court against the holding of special session for the episcopal election. The petition against convening the exclusive Prathinidhi Sabha was filed by Prathinidhi Sabha member P E Binu.

The petitioner pleaded before the court that the election for the new episcopas from the list of four, after removing two from the six from the final selection list without sufficient reason by the Episcopal Nomination Board, be declared void.