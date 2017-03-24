‘No scope for consensus on Ayodhya issue’

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: SRI Ram Sena chief Pramod Muthalik on Thursday ruled out the possibility of a consensus on the Ayodhya dispute, as suggested by the Supreme Court.

“The temple will be constructed in Ayodhya. The Supreme Court is also taking a supportive stand on temple construction. In this situation, Sri Ram Sena will take the initiative to construct the temple. We will support UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to create history,” he told reporters on Thursday.

“I have no hope that a consensus will be reached on the Ayodhya dispute. The issue will come up before the Supreme Court again after the consensus efforts. The temple will be constructed within three months after the Supreme Court pronounces its verdict,” he said.