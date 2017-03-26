KOLLAM: For AIADMK Amma faction’s transgender spokesperson Apsara Reddy, there was no better way to ensure victory for her party in the forthcoming RK Nagar bypoll than by offering prayers at the Kottankulangara Devi Temple during the Chamayavilakku festival when men salute the sacred feminine dressed up as women.

Reddy told Express she would conduct a special pooja for ensuring her party’s victory in the RK Nagar byelection scheduled for April 12. “I am here for conducting special prayers for the victory of AIADMK Amma’s TT V Dhinakaran,” she said. “I had offered a special ‘Mahishasuramardhini abhishekam’ the other day. It will be followed by special poojas.

I had also at tended the ‘Chamayavilakku’ festival. For me it is the celebration of the female spirit and our party upholds the same. Through Amma and Chinnamma (VK Sasikala) our party is headed to new heights,” said Reddy. Sasikala’s AIADMK Amma has fielded Dhinakaran for the byelection.

He will lock horns with E Madhusudhanan of the O Panneerselvamled AIADMK Puratchi Thalaivi Amma. The Election Commission had earlier barred the two factions from using the AIADMK’s symbol of two leaves. It later allotted different symbols.

While the Puratchi Thalaivi Amma will contest under the electric pole symbol, its rival will use the ‘hat’ symbol.