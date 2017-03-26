THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: State Police Chief Loknath Behera on Sunday said that the police have not warned of action against criticising chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan. "Media reports that say the Hitech Crime Enquiry Cell warned that action will be taken against those criticising the chief minister on social media are misleading," he said.



"To create a fake profile and making posts on it is an offence as per the IT Act and IPC. The Hitech Cell takes action on complaints of such offences," he added.



He said the cell had received a complaint about posts which insulted CM Pinarayi on a Facebook page called Outspoken, known for its political trolls. The persons concerned were directed to remove the posts, Behera said.



A meme on the page, which is supposedly affiliated to the right wing, with ‘derogatory’ remarks against the Kerala chief minister was doing the rounds on social media. The admin of the page was later asked to take down the post by the Hitech Crime Enquiry Cell.