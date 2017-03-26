THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The SS LC Mathematics examination has been cancelled following complaints that over a dozen questions were similar to those in a model question paper set by a private tuition centre. A re-examination will be held at 1.30 pm on March 30.

A decision to this effect was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Education Minister C Raveendranath here on Saturday.

The Education Minister has directed General Education Secretary Usha Titus to conduct a probe into the matter. In the wake of the complaints, the Joint Commissioner of Pareeksha Bhavan has been asked to conduct a preliminary inquiry.

The Joint Commissioner reportedly confirmed the allegations after which a decision was taken to cancel the examination held on March 20. On account of the re-examination on March 30, the annual school examinations slated on that date will be held at 9.30 am on March 31.