Kerala government to order judicial probe into sexual misconduct charges against A K Saseendran

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala government on Monday declared a judicial probe into the sleaze talk allegations involving NCP leader AK Saseendran who resigned on Sunday. The judge who will probe the allegations and the terms of reference for the investigation will be decided by the State Cabinet on Wednesday.



Announcing the decision here, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said Saseendran stepped down on moral grounds, not admitting to the alleged offence. The resignation was handed over and accepted by the Governor on Sunday.



Responding to queries, the chief minister indicated that the government may not insist on having a sitting judge for the probe, as previous incidents have proven that there's no point in waiting for a sitting judge.



The chief minister said Saseendran could have taken a call after a preliminary investigation. "He should have taken a call only after a preliminary investigation. But he felt it's not correct to continue as a minister when the probe is on. So, when he offered to resign keeping up his high moral values, I didn't ask him to reconsider the decision," Pinarayi said, adding that society and the general public have welcomed the minister's decision to step down immediately.



The chief minister also pointed at the flip side of the sudden decision to quit. "If the allegations raised against him have no substance, then this resignation will lead to people raising such demands in future," he added.



The cabinet will on Wednesday take a call on all aspects of the probe including the allegations raised and the alleged leaking of phone calls. To questions on a UDF MLA raising allegations on the phone leak, the CM said it should be verified if it is done illegally. Though the woman has made no complaint in the matter nor has the authenticity of the clip been proven, the 71-year-old minister facing charges had requested Pinarayi to order a high-level probe.