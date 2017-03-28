KOZHIKODE: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested a businessman from Kozhikode and seized foreign currencies valued at Rs 2.33 crore from him.

Muhammed Junais T, the accused, is into the business of foreign currency exchange. Preliminary probe revealed the accused couldn’t clearly reveal the source of the currencies and the agency has launched a detailed probe.

This is the third major seizure of unaccounted foreign currency from the region in the last one year.

On December 26 last year, officers of Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) had seized unaccounted foreign currencies worth Rs 31 lakh from a Gulf-bound passenger at Karipur airport. The currencies were seized from the handbag of Mohammed Musthafa, 24, hailing from Karipur.

On February 15 last year, the DRI seized foreign currencies worth Rs 98 lakh from a Dubai-bound passenger at the Karipur airport. T Mohammed Favas, 24 was nabbed when he was about to board the flight. Officers suspect foreign currencies are smuggled in large volume by rackets for supply to illegal small-time currency exchanges which offer better exchange rate.