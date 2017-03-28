KOCHI: The All India General Insurance Agent’s Association (AIGIAA) would observe a strike on April 5 in protest against the government decision to hike insurance premium.

The decision was taken at a meeting of insurance agents’ trade union leaders held in Kochi the other day.

V S Sreenivasan, general secretary of AIGIAA said in a press release the people would not make payment of premium at insurance offices and employees of these offices will keep away from the work as part of the strike.

The offices of insurance agents would remain closed.

According to AIGIAA, the government has been hiking insurance premium at the beginning of financial year for the last five years, putting agents and people working in the transport sector under pressure. The hike in premium amount is affecting the livelihood of insurance agents. The insurance companies and vehicle manufacturers have taken several harsh decisions affecting the livelihood of the people working in this sector.