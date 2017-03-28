THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Medical Council of India (MCI) has allotted more PG seats for the State in clinical subjects. The increase in PG seats is on the lines of the MCI revising its teacher-student ratio as per the directions of the Centre.

The State would get an additional allotment of 74 seats - 54 seats in Thiruvananthapuram Medical College and ten each seats in Kozhikode and Alappuzha Medical Colleges.

In Thiruvananthapuram Medical college, the seats for orthopaedics has been increased from 6 to 14, while the number of seats for pediatrics has gone up from 9 to 21.

For psychology, the seats have increased from three to 11 and for radiodiagnosis there will be 7 in place of the existing 3 seats.

The number of seats for radiotherapy has gone up from three to six and the seats for respiratory medicine has increased from four to six. The seats for obstetrics and gynaecology (OBG) has gone up from 11 to 27.

The seats for dermatology has been increased to seven from the present five at Kozhikode Medical College. The surgical PG seats has also been increased from the present 16 to 19.

There is be an increase in the seats in radiodiagnosis ( 5 to 8) and radiotherapy (2 to 4) in Kozhikode Medical College. The seats in Alappuzha Medical College for medical PG (7 to 16) and pediatrics (4 to 5) has also been increased.

Welcoming the move to increase the PG seats, MCI member Dr K Mohanan said it is a great achievement for the State. The increase in the seats would boost the medical education sector. Moreover, it would also help in creating more specialists that was the need of the hour for the state. All the seats were given as a one time allotment as per the new policy of the Centre.

The the MCI has revised the teacher student ratio to increase PG seats in clinical subjects on behest of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

As per the notification issued by MCI under its PG regulations, the teacher-student ratio shall be 1:3 for professor and 1:2 for associate professor. This relaxation is only for public funded medical colleges in all clinical subjects.