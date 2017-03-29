Metro man Sreedharan's intervention brings funds for alma mater of Kerala school

A Satish By

Express News Service

PALAKKAD: “What surprised me was the commitment of this great individual to the cause of his alma mater - the Government Lower Primary School at Chathanoor in Palakkad,” wrote Finance Minister T M Thomas Isaac in his Facebook page on the audience sought by E Sreedharan, the Metro man of India, with him.

“His demand was simple. He wanted the Government to fund the renovation of the school, which was in a dilapidated state. He suggested DMRC can be involved in the work so that every rupee was spent judiciously,” said the minister.

“If everyone showed the same love for their alma mater, the public education system in the state would never have been so pitiably low. I took the request with the State cabinet and cleared Rs 20 lakh for the renovation work,” he said.

The school of 322 students is located in a non-descript rustic hamlet at Karagaputhur. The Ellattuvalapil Trust of E Sreedharan’s family has created a corpus fund of Rs 3 lakh and the annual interest of Rs 10,000 is used for the purchase of academic material, said K V Savithri, headmistress of the school.

“There were 240 students from Class I to Class IV and 82 students in the pre-primary section. All of them were being accommodated in a large hall (two pre KER - Kerala Education Rules - buildings). Since we don’t have buildings, new divisions have not been allotted. The 322 students are cramped in the hall with thatched palm frond sheets separating them,” she said.

The school had submitted an estimate of Rs 20 lakh for the construction of two classrooms and now DMRC has already begun the ground levelling work.

“Once the examinations are over, the construction of the classrooms will begin. There is no office room in the school. The cluster room of the Sarva Siksha Abhiyaan (SSA) is being used as both the office and staff room,” added Savithri.

Earlier, it was Sreedharan who donated Rs 50,000 for emergency repair work, when a portion of the pre-KER building collapsed. The remaining work was completed using funds from the SSA. He had also spent Rs 3 lakh for the construction of a mess hall in the school with the permission of the panchayat and donated Rs 1 lakh to the PTA fund for the renovation of the auditorium. “He had also contributed towards the PTA fund. It is rare to see such individuals in this materialistic world,” said Rajan Varghese, deputy headmaster of the BEM School.