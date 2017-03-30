THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: KPCC president M M Hassan’s statement that menstruation made women impure and that they should not enter places of worship during their periods, has triggered sharp reactions from women.

According to Justice D Sreedevi, former chairperson of Kerala Women’s Commission, there should not be any compulsion that menstruating women should not enter places of worship. “It’s out of compulsion but purely out of choice that women stay away from places of worship during their periods. Connecting it with impurity and issuing such statements is unfortunate,” she said.

According to writer and feminist C S Chandrika, such a statement from the leader of a political outfit would send a wrong message to society at large.

“Menstruation is a biological process. Why should it be linked to religion and tradition? If a woman feels tired or uneasy during her periods, let her stay at home. That’s purely her prerogative,” she said.

The KPCC president had made the remarks at a seminar on Monday. After it kicked up a row, Hassan clarified saying it was not his personal opinion but was only commenting on the prevailing social condition.