THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even as the NCP is all set to propose its Kuttanad MLA Thomas Chandy as the party nominee to the Pinarayi Vijayan Cabinet, many senior Left leaders still have reservations about inducting him.

The NCP will officially hand over the proposal cleared by its national leadership to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and LDF convener Vaikom Viswan on Friday.

In an attempt to ensure the party does not lose its Cabinet berth, the NCP had taken a sudden decision in this regard. However, a section of senior leaders have certain reservations about the three-time Kuttanad MLA becoming minister. Sources indicated Chandy’s Cabinet entry will not be a sudden action as expected by the NCP leadership.

“It’s NCP’s cabinet berth as decided by the LDF, hence no other party can take over the same. However, when it comes to inducting a new minister, that too in the backdrop of the recent controversy, it’s better that the matter is discussed within the Left Front. His Cabinet entry may not be a decision taken immediately,” said a senior Left leader.

CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury has said the NCP can take a call on its Cabinet berth. The party can either go in for a new minister or keep the berth vacant, he reportedly said in New Delhi.

Meanwhile, LDF convener Vaikom Viswan told ‘Express’ he would hold talks with other Left leaders regarding the matter once he was back in the state capital on Friday. Most probably, the LDF will meet next week.