Weapons on Maharaja College campus: Opposition corners Kerala government

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Opposition UDF launched a scathing attack on the ruling LDF alleging the SFI was turning campuses into storerooms of lethal weapons before staging a walkout on Friday.

Moving an adjournment motion notice, P T Thomas (Cong) unleashed an all out attack against the SFI hegemony, citing the seizure of lethal weapons from the Ernakulam Maharaja’s College hostel and the rising incidents of violence against teachers.



Ignoring the continuous interruptions from the treasury benches, Thomas listed out incidents such as burning of the chair of Maharaja’s College principal, digging a grave for Palakkad Victoria College principal on her retirement day, harassment of Thrissur Government Law College principal, moral policing at the University College and threatening the director of student services at knifepoint in the Kerala University a few weeks ago.



However, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the opposition was trying to create a smokescreen. Claiming the police had seized only building materials from the staff quarters of the Maharaja’s College, he promised to investigate how it reached there.

The government would set up a state-level project monitoring mechanism, under the direct supervision of the Chief Minister, to Opposition the utilisation of funds and implementation of Centrally-sponsored schemes, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan told the Assembly on Friday.

The new monitoring mechanism would be on the lines of the Union Government’s Project Monitoring Group (PMG) web portal. Facilities such as issuance of utilisation certificate would be made a part of the web portal to ensure transparency, he said. The Chief Minister was responding to a calling attention motion by Chittur MLA K Krishnankutty. “Assessment meetings have been held periodically at the level of the Chief Minister and the Chief Secretary and the secretaries concerned have been tasked with availing of the required central funds,” Pinarayi said.

The Kerala State Beverages Corporation (Bevco) is expecting a steep fall of almost I2,000 crore in its revenue in 2017-18 if it continues to be unsuccessful in reopening liquor shops shifted from highway sides in new locations.

The Bevco is also likely to suffer losses to the tune of I35 crore in licence fee if beer and wine parlours and bars fail to relocate to new locations, Excise Minister T P Ramakrishnan said in the Assembly.

“There has been a reduction of I4.56 crore in the daily revenue of Bevco owing to the inability to relocate the shops. If this situation continues, the Bevco’s turnover will go down by I1,700 crore to I2,000 crore in 2017-18 compared to 2016-17,” Ramakrishnan said in a written reply. Bevco has also suffered a loss of I72 crore due to dip in liquor sales to bars and the Kerala State Cooperative Consumers Federation (Consumerfed).