Home States Kerala

CBSE’s new valuation norms may affect pass percentage of students in Kerala

The Class X and XII students who appeared in the CBSE examinations this year may find it tough to score high marks. 

Published: 07th May 2017 03:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2017 03:34 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Class X and XII students who appeared in the CBSE examinations this year may find it tough to score high marks. 


The overall pass percentage of the students is also expected to take a beating, thanks to the strict guidelines issued by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on valuation of answer sheets. The Kerala CBSE School Managements’ Association (KCSMA) feels the pass percentage may fall below 90 percent.


The CBSE’s guidelines came after it urged the Human Resource Development Ministry to help develop a consensus among all central and state boards to do away with the marks moderation policy, under which students were sometimes awarded up to 15 per cent extra marks in certain papers if the questions were considered difficult.

This led to inflation of boards’ exam scores. However, the CBSE made it clear the students who require grace marks to clear a paper will be awarded the same.


KCSMA president T P M Ibrahim Khan said the CBSE had not actually scrapped the moderation policy but introduced a fresh set of strict guidelines to teachers engaged in valuation of answer sheets.


“Getting marks under the new guidelines will not be easy for students as valuation will not be liberal. The pass percentage and number of students scoring more than 90 per cent marks will come down,” Khan said. In the same breath, he said strict valuation will increase the standard of results.


“CBSE had implemented its moderation policy some years ago for specific situations, like when questions asked in the examination were out of syllabus,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A large central dorsal seam runs the entire length of the car while a raised chrome spine begins at the start of the hood and extends towards the windshield. (Photo| Instagram/ Bugatti)
At $12.5 Million, this Darth Vader Bugatti is the world's most expensive car ever
India rubbishes Pakistan's claim of Indian submarine in its waters
Gallery
Though the supercar’s design bears resemblance to Darth Vader, the design seems to be inspired by Jean Bugatti's Type 57SC Atlantic.(Photo| Facebook/ Bugatti)
$12.5 million Bugatti: The most expensive car ever
Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev in spiritual ecstasy on the occasion of Shivaratri at Isha Foundation Centre in Coimbatore. (Photo| U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
Fervent Shiv bhakts celebrate Maha Shivaratri with pomp and show all over India  
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp