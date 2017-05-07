CBSE’s new valuation norms may affect pass percentage of students in Kerala

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Class X and XII students who appeared in the CBSE examinations this year may find it tough to score high marks.



The overall pass percentage of the students is also expected to take a beating, thanks to the strict guidelines issued by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on valuation of answer sheets. The Kerala CBSE School Managements’ Association (KCSMA) feels the pass percentage may fall below 90 percent.



The CBSE’s guidelines came after it urged the Human Resource Development Ministry to help develop a consensus among all central and state boards to do away with the marks moderation policy, under which students were sometimes awarded up to 15 per cent extra marks in certain papers if the questions were considered difficult.

This led to inflation of boards’ exam scores. However, the CBSE made it clear the students who require grace marks to clear a paper will be awarded the same.



KCSMA president T P M Ibrahim Khan said the CBSE had not actually scrapped the moderation policy but introduced a fresh set of strict guidelines to teachers engaged in valuation of answer sheets.



“Getting marks under the new guidelines will not be easy for students as valuation will not be liberal. The pass percentage and number of students scoring more than 90 per cent marks will come down,” Khan said. In the same breath, he said strict valuation will increase the standard of results.



“CBSE had implemented its moderation policy some years ago for specific situations, like when questions asked in the examination were out of syllabus,” he said.