Maharaja’s raid: Oppn privilege notice against CM

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala on Saturday said the main Opposition UDF would issue notice for breach of privilege against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan over his alleged false statement on the seizure of arms from the Maharaja’s College hostel in Kochi.

“Pinarayi deliberately tried to mislead the House on the issue. According to the police report,weapons had been seized from the college hostel.

However, the Chief Minister said it was equipment used for the ongoing construction activities at a site nearby. The statement was contrary to the facts and the CM should not mislead the Assembly. Hence, he has to come out with the necessary clarification in the Assembly,” Ramesh told reporters here.



According to the Congress leader, the Chief Minister was hurtling from one controversy to the other.

“ The Supreme Court had pronounced its judgment in the T P Senkumar case in simple English. But it did not make sense to Pinarayi. So he again approached the apex court,thereby inviting the court’s ire.

Since it was his personal failure, the fine imposed by the Supreme Court should be paid from the Chief Minister’s salary and not the exchequer,” he said.