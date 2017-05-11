Home States Kerala

Kerala's reinstated police chief strikes down predecessor’s orders

There seems to be no end to controversies at the State Police Headquarters. Newly appointed state police chief T P Senkumar has cancelled certain orders issued by his predecessor Loknath Behera just b

Published: 11th May 2017 04:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2017 04:39 AM   |  A+A-

DGP T P Senkumar takes charge as state police chief as Loknath Behera, who handed over the charge, looks on at police headquarters in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday. (Manu R Mavelil | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  There seems to be no end to controversies at the State Police Headquarters. Newly appointed state police chief T P Senkumar has cancelled certain orders issued by his predecessor Loknath Behera just before he stepped down, triggering a fresh debate.

Reportedly, the first one to be axed was the directive to paint all police stations brown using a particular brand. The police chief has allegedly entrusted Additional AIG (Headquarters) Harishankar to conduct a probe and submit a report. 

In an explanation given to the Home department, Behera said no order was issued to paint police stations using a particular company’s product. “The colour of paint was decided by the Kerala Police Housing and Construction Corporation Ltd. Later, I recommended the colour to the district police chiefs,” he said.Senkumar told Express he had neither ordered an inquiry nor seen the order issued by his predecessor. “The news being circulated is absolutely wrong. I had seen a news report in a vernacular daily and just checked it with Harishankar. That’s it. I never ordered an inquiry,” Senkumar said. 

Several top officers in the headquarters also appear to be in the dark about this order. When ‘Express’ contacted ADGP (Headquarters) Tomin J Thachankary, he said he was unaware of the order and only came to know about it from media reports. “I haven’t received any such order or any instructions. I was also not informed. Let the government decide on this and I will take further steps accordingly,” he said. 

Adding to the mystery, sources say many earlier orders cannot be accessed through the Right to Information Act. For instance, the details of the Puttingal temple fire tragedy case and the Jisha murder case have not been passed on to RTI applicants by some officers in the headquarters. 

Apparently, Senkumar has transferred them to virtually unknown departments and appointed new officers. The appointment of Peroorkada SAP Camp junior superintendent Suresh Krishna in the T-Branch has also come under fire.

The reason? The officer had faced departmental action for allegedly leaking some ‘sensitive’ files. He was transferred from the headquarters to the SAP camp by the then IG Suresh Raj Purohit.  Senkumar also cancelled Behera’s order to transfer a constable with 14 years of service from the State Crime Records Bureau.

He also initiated a probe against the junior superintendent in Pathanamthitta for alleged auditing irregularities.  Earlier, the state government had appointed Thachankary as ADGP of Headquarters before Senkumar was reinstated. 

Irked officer files plaint Miffed over the DGP’s move to transfer her from the T-Branch to the U-Branch without prior notice, junior superintendent Kumari Beena registered a complaint with Chief Secretary Nalini Netto and Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Subrata Biswas on Wednesday.She said the sudden move should be questioned as she has been in her post for only ten months. In her complaint, she also questioned the moral grounds of the appointment of Suresh Krishna in the T-Branch as he had faced departmental action earlier. But sources say she was forced to lodge the complaint by some officers in the headquarters to corner Senkumar.

‘Not aware of the order’
When ‘Express’ contacted ADGP (Headquarters) Tomin J Thachankary, he said he was unaware of the order and only came to know about it from media reports. “I haven’t received any such order or any instructions. I was also not informed. Let the government decide on this and I will take further steps accordingly,” he said. 

Former DGP and police advisor to the C M Raman Srivastava has refused to accept any amenities from the government, including an official car and office. The government issued an order on May 5 stating a special office and a car would be arranged for him. It had also issued a directive to sanction Srivastava’s travel expense and daily allowance bills without the permission of the state police chief. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Argentina beats Spain 4-3. Here are the best moments from the match..
A family checking the remains of their coconut trees that were entirely levelled by cyclone Gaja at Ambalapattu in Thanjavur, on Wednesday | MK Ashok Kumar
Tamil Nadu CM visits Cyclone Gaja-affected areas
Gallery
1
This Day That Year: Here's what made news on November 30, 1947
As Rajinikanth-starrer '2.0' released today amid much fanfare, many celebrities caught up with the movie in the morning. Let us take a look at what the celebrities had to say about '2.0'.
Sivakarthikeyan to KV Anand: Kollywood give their verdict for Rajinikanth-starrer '2.0'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp