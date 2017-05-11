Kerala's reinstated police chief strikes down predecessor’s orders

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: There seems to be no end to controversies at the State Police Headquarters. Newly appointed state police chief T P Senkumar has cancelled certain orders issued by his predecessor Loknath Behera just before he stepped down, triggering a fresh debate.

Reportedly, the first one to be axed was the directive to paint all police stations brown using a particular brand. The police chief has allegedly entrusted Additional AIG (Headquarters) Harishankar to conduct a probe and submit a report.

In an explanation given to the Home department, Behera said no order was issued to paint police stations using a particular company’s product. “The colour of paint was decided by the Kerala Police Housing and Construction Corporation Ltd. Later, I recommended the colour to the district police chiefs,” he said.Senkumar told Express he had neither ordered an inquiry nor seen the order issued by his predecessor. “The news being circulated is absolutely wrong. I had seen a news report in a vernacular daily and just checked it with Harishankar. That’s it. I never ordered an inquiry,” Senkumar said.

Several top officers in the headquarters also appear to be in the dark about this order. When ‘Express’ contacted ADGP (Headquarters) Tomin J Thachankary, he said he was unaware of the order and only came to know about it from media reports. “I haven’t received any such order or any instructions. I was also not informed. Let the government decide on this and I will take further steps accordingly,” he said.

Adding to the mystery, sources say many earlier orders cannot be accessed through the Right to Information Act. For instance, the details of the Puttingal temple fire tragedy case and the Jisha murder case have not been passed on to RTI applicants by some officers in the headquarters.

Apparently, Senkumar has transferred them to virtually unknown departments and appointed new officers. The appointment of Peroorkada SAP Camp junior superintendent Suresh Krishna in the T-Branch has also come under fire.

The reason? The officer had faced departmental action for allegedly leaking some ‘sensitive’ files. He was transferred from the headquarters to the SAP camp by the then IG Suresh Raj Purohit. Senkumar also cancelled Behera’s order to transfer a constable with 14 years of service from the State Crime Records Bureau.

He also initiated a probe against the junior superintendent in Pathanamthitta for alleged auditing irregularities. Earlier, the state government had appointed Thachankary as ADGP of Headquarters before Senkumar was reinstated.

Irked officer files plaint Miffed over the DGP’s move to transfer her from the T-Branch to the U-Branch without prior notice, junior superintendent Kumari Beena registered a complaint with Chief Secretary Nalini Netto and Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Subrata Biswas on Wednesday.She said the sudden move should be questioned as she has been in her post for only ten months. In her complaint, she also questioned the moral grounds of the appointment of Suresh Krishna in the T-Branch as he had faced departmental action earlier. But sources say she was forced to lodge the complaint by some officers in the headquarters to corner Senkumar.



Former DGP and police advisor to the C M Raman Srivastava has refused to accept any amenities from the government, including an official car and office. The government issued an order on May 5 stating a special office and a car would be arranged for him. It had also issued a directive to sanction Srivastava’s travel expense and daily allowance bills without the permission of the state police chief.