Tamil Nadu ready to look into Kerala's demands

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Tamil Nadu has informed Kerala that it was ready to examine the various demands raised by Kerala regarding Parambikulam Aliyar Project (PAP), including an urgent review of the agreement, the Kerala government said on Friday.



Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palanisamy has conveyed his state’s decision to Kerala in response to an April 29 letter written by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Kerala had demanded a re-look at the agreement in view of the acute water crisis faced by the state. Pinarayi has invited Palanisamy and his team to Kerala for discussions in this regard.

Pinarayi said Tamil Nadu has repeatedly been violating inter-state agreements on water sharing. Co-existence can be smooth only if all parties reach an agreement to respect the conditions, he had said, and added that Kerala had always responded to Tamil Nadu’s requirements in a humane manner. Thus far, Tamil Nadu has not conceded to Kerala’s demand for a review of the agreement.



However, in the light of the current drought, Tamil Nadu’s repeated violations of the conditions of the agreement raises serious concerns. According to him, in the 2016-17 water year, Tamil Nadu made available only 3,762 million cubic feet of water in Chitoor river in the place of 6,350 million cubic feet. This water is used only for drinking purposes by the people of this region. During drought, water for drinking purposes get priority over agriculture, Pinarayi said.

Tamil Nadu continues to maintain nearly 1,000 million cubic feet of water in the upper reaches of Aliyar and the dams at Kadambara as reserve storage. An agreement to release water had been taken at the secretary-level discussions in January