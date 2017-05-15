Home States Kerala

Crossing over: Kerala startups find a safe domain in the Garden City of India

Several startups, which have tasted initial success in Kerala, are moving to Bengaluru - considered the startup capital of India.

By Rajesh Abraham and Krishnachand K
Express News Service

KOCHI/THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Varun Priyan, founder of VRnxt, a Kochi-based startup focusing on Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality (AR/VR), had big ambitions while developing a mobile-based VR tool for property dealers and automobile dealers. But now, his dreams are in tatters.

After initial success, he has been finding it tough to find clients. “When we meet  prospective clients, the first thing they tell us is to meet their senior officers/top bosses in Bengaluru,” he said. Now, Varun is shifting his company to Bengaluru next month, three years since he began the startup. “I’ve taken an office in Bengaluru,” he said. Quite understandable.

VRnxt’s is not a one-off case. In fact, several startups, which have tasted initial success in Kerala, are moving to Bengaluru - considered the startup capital of India. Robin Alex Panicker, co-founder, Basil Gregory Software Labs and volunteer of an NGO - Kerala Start-ups - said the main reasons for startups moving to Bengaluru were the talent pool, access to capital and market and peer networking. “The tech community activity is lacking in Kerala,” he said. “Tech community events, which help software programmes learn the latest trends, besides upgrading and refining their skills, are very common in Bengaluru,” said Robin Alex.

Rahul Das of Fourth Ambit, said his company was relocated due to business reasons. “We are doing a huge project with the Karnataka Government - 900-odd colleges are part of this. It’s better to have your headquarters closer to your business,” he said.

It’s easier to get funds for your projects in Bengaluru. “Almost all the leading angel and seed investors, besides venture capital funds, private equity have their offices in Bengaluru and this is a great help,” said another startup founder, who is looking to raise funds from angel/seed investors. “In Kerala, we have the the Kerala chapters of TiE and Indian Angel Network but it’s not comparable to the sheer size of the Bengaluru market.”

Fourth Ambit, which still has an office in Kochi, recently raised $600,000 (Rs 4 crore) after moving to Bengaluru. Others including iTraveller have also raised multiple rounds of funding after relocating to the Garden City. Saji Gopinath, CEO of Kerala Start-Up Mission (KSUM), admitted the loss of startups to other cities after the early growth has become a big concern for the government. “Stopping the outflow of startups from Kerala after achieving a certain growth is a priority for me,” he said.

Saji said KSUM has lined-up a slew of initiatives to make startups stay in the state. Some of them are: Making funds available for startups by promising the government will chip in with its contribution for every funding made by the private investors; assisting senior and experienced professionals to set up startups (brown startups) ensuring a right mix of ‘green (startups founded by youngsters) and ‘brown’ startups and creating focused accelerators like the tie-up with BPCL to encourage initiatives in the oil and gas sector. “We also see great opportunity for Kerala in hardware/embedded software,” he said.

Das of Fourth Ambit rated Kerala a better place for early stage startups. “The cost is cheaper, you get ‘sticky’ and loyal employees, an important part when you are building your business,” he said. KSUM hates the title ‘nursery of startups’ and wants to shed it at the earliest. “We don’t want Kerala to be just a nursery of startups,” said Saji.

Robin Alex felt Kerala should get integrated to bigger ecosystems like Bengaluru and Mumbai rather than competing with them. “Going forward, I think, Kerala as a standalone ecosystem won’t work,” he said.

Talent drain

Aisle: Matchmaking site

iTraveller: A travel marketplace incubated at the erstwhile Startup Village

FourthAmbit: A specialist online platform for colleges to build their student/alumini communities

SV.CO: The Startup Village in Kochi, which began the startup movement in the state in 2012

Waybeo Technologies (P) Ltd: It shifted to Bengaluru from Technopark, T’Puram under a brand name - Salesfone

Chillr: A multi-bank mobile payment app has its tech centre in Kochi, but moved its marketing office to Mumbai and all the billing happens there

