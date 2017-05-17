Kannur RSS leader murder row: Won’t protect murder accused party workers, says Kodiyeri Balakrishnan

By Express News Service

KANNUR: The CPM will not protect party workers involved in the murder of RSS leader Choorakadu Biju, CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan has said.

“We will initiate action against the party workers, if they were involved in the murder. I’m not saying this for the sake of saying something. The party will conduct a probe at the local level and action will be taken if needed,” he said, adding “we would like to know whether the BJP is also prepared to act against its workers involved in violence.”

Kodiyeri hit out at the BJP for demanding imposition of Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) in Kannur. “By demanding imposition of AFSPA, the Sangh Parivar is trying to destroy the CPM using armed forces. The RSS had killed 27 CPM workers, but they never demanded imposition of AFSPA during that time.

There is no need for AFSPA. Political and administrative action is needed to bring an end to the political violence in the district. The CPM is committed to maintaining peace in the district and implementing the decisions taken at the all-party meeting chaired by the Chief Minister in February,” he said.

Kodiyeri said BJP state president Kummanam Rajasekharan was circulating a fake video purportedly showing CPM men celebrating the murder of the RSS leader.

DGP’s action sought against Kummanam



Nationalist Youth Congress state president Mujeeb Rahuman has approached State Police Chief T P Senkumar seeking action against BJP state president Kummanam Rajasekharan for ‘posting a fake video’. In the complaint, he alleged Kummanam posted a fake video through his Twitter account on May 13. “In reality, there is no connection between the murder and the visuals in the video. The video of some other celebration has been posted through Twitter with an intention to create tension,” he said.

Pro-CPM advocate appears for accused

On a day when the CPM promised stern action against the party workers involved in the murder of RSS leader Choorakadu Biju, the two accused in the murder case were represented by CPM-led All India Lawyers Union state vice-president Vijayakumar in the court on Tuesday. Two persons so far arrested in the case are local CPM workers.

Kannur SP to probe Kummanam video clip

State Police Chief T P Senkumar on Tuesday ordered a probe into the controversial video clip posted by BJP state president Kummanam Rajasekharan pertaining to the Biju murder case in Kannur.

The probe was ordered on a complaint filed by SFI Kannur district president Mohammed Siraj. Kannur SP will probe the issue. The officer will verify the veracity of the clip.

On Monday, Kummanam posted a video which showed some CPM activists allegedly celebrating the murder of an RSS activist in Kannur. Kummanam said he had not posted an altered video clip and was ready to undergo trial if proven wrong.