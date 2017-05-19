Crime Branch set to probe death on hospital premises in Kerala capital

Krishnachand K By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Crime Branch is likely to investigate the mysterious death of a 23-year-old woman found dead on the premises of a hospital at Edappazhinji.

A S Anchu was found lying in a pool of blood, on April 11, on the premises of a private hospital where she worked as a lab technician from December 2012 to July 2014.

The relatives of Anchu, a native of Pravachambalam, had approached Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and the then state police chief Loknath Behera to entrust the case to an effective agency.

‘Express’ has learnt the current police chief T P Senkumar has consulted higher police officers to hand over the case. He has also promised the relatives of Anchu to get the crime branch to investigate the case, sources said.

Though the Poojappura Police had registered a case and concluded it as a suicide, sources allege the investigation had not moved in the right direction. The allegation is the police had settled the case with the hospital management to remove their names, and the staff’s, from the list of accused.

According to the complaint filed by her mother Ambika Devi, she left the hospital in 2014 after getting posted as a technician in ACR lab in the Medical College Hospital.

Later, she was also offered a job in Saudi Arabia. Hence, she wanted to submit an experience certificate from the previous hospital to obtain a visa.

But the hospital authorities refused to provide the experience certificate. A human resource development staffer there also demanded some ‘favours’ from her to issue the certificate. She refused and reported the matter to her parents.

The death happened when she went to the hospital again to get the certificate. Hence, mystery still shrouds her death, the complaint said.

Anchu’s father and mother are physically challenged and they are currently not in a position to run behind the case.“Ambika is my sister and she is suffering from polio,” Gopalakrishnan Nair, Anchu’s uncle, told Express.

“I’m the one running around seeking justice for Anchu. The hospital had a nexus with the police in settling the case and I’m sure the hospital staff or management has a huge responsibility in the death of Anchu. That should be exposed.”

Though it is widely speculated Anju had fallen from the hospital building, there are no eye-witnesses to the incident.