J C Daniel award for Adoor
Published: 24th May 2017 01:21 AM | Last Updated: 24th May 2017 04:46 AM | A+A A-
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Veteran filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan has been selected for the J C Daniel Award 2016 for his overall contribution to Malayalam cinema. The award carries a purse of `1 lakh, a citation and a plaque.
Adoor was unanimously chosen for the award by a jury chaired by veteran director K G George with directors Kamal, Fazil and T K Rajeev Kumar as members and cultural secretary Rani George as member secretary.
The award will be presented at the state award distribution function to be held at Thalassery, said a communication from the office of Cultural Affairs Minister A K Balan.