J C Daniel award for Adoor  

Veteran filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan has been selected for the J C Daniel Award 2016 for his overall contribution to Malayalam cinema. The award carries a purse of `1 lakh, a citation and a plaque. 

Published: 24th May 2017 01:21 AM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Veteran filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan has been selected for the J C Daniel Award 2016 for his overall contribution to Malayalam cinema. The award carries a purse of `1 lakh, a citation and a plaque. 


Adoor was unanimously chosen for the award by a jury chaired by veteran director K G George with directors Kamal, Fazil and T K Rajeev Kumar as members and cultural secretary Rani George as member secretary.

The award will be presented at the state award distribution function to be held at Thalassery, said a communication from the office of Cultural Affairs Minister A K Balan.

