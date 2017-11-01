Home States Kerala

Pinarayi for secular, democratic, corruption-free new Kerala

A secular, democratic, corruption-free new Kerala can be achieved by taking up the challenges of the new world, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  A secular, democratic, corruption-free new Kerala can be achieved by taking up the challenges of the new world, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. In an article on the eve of the 61st anniversary of Kerala formation day, the Chief Minister urged everyone to unite for a new and prosperous Kerala through a people’s alternative against the challenges of globalisation. 

Touching upon Kerala’s socio-political history, Pinarayi pointed at the need to materialise the dreams of those who toiled for a new Kerala. “To make those dreams a reality, we need to go a long way,” the Chief Minister said. He also underscored the need for a cultural movement to make the state’s development possible. He referred to the renaissance leaders who showed the way. However caste-based discrimination still exists in those places where renaissance leaders fought for equality. “It shows that the caste system will not go only through such forward movements. It needs continuation. New fights are to be fought on various frontiers. In Kerala, the Communist organisations led such movements,” Pinarayi said. 

The first government in Kerala led by EMS took such an initiative. The state made commendable achievements in various sectors including education and health. The steps taken in this regard laid the foundation for the much-acclaimed ‘Kerala Model.’The state has taken many revolutionary in this regard. However with neo liberal economic policies strengthening its grip over the state, many of the indices have started going down. 

“The government is coming up with an initiative to address this issue without compromising on any of our achievements. However we don’t intend to compete with corporates. Instead we are planning to develop the state’s infrastructure facilities. The higher education sector should be strengthened and upgraded to international level. The government has already launched four major missions with this purpose,” the Chief Minister said.  He, however, pointed out that imperialistic globalisation has been raising a major threat to the alternative development strategies put forth by the Left Front.

