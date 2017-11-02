Kerala: Anti-GAIL pipeline project protests turn violent in Kozhikode
The ongoing protest against the proposed Gas Authority of India Limited pipeline project turned violent in Kerala’s Kozhikode on Thursday as protesters clashed with the police.
The protesters attacked the workers and set their vehicles on fire. They also pelted stones at the policemen.
The police had to resort to lathi-charge to control the mob.
GAIL’s ambitious Kochi-Koottanad-Bengaluru-Mangaluru natural gas pipeline project has met with protests in the state.
80-km of pipes are to be laid around Kozhikode district as part of the project.