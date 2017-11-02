Home States Kerala

Munavarali Shihab Thangal’s photo with smuggler goes viral

The IUML on Wednesday landed in a big mess with another photo of wanted gold smugglers along with Muslim Youth League state president Munavarali Shihab Thangal going viral

Published: 02nd November 2017 01:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2017 11:26 AM   |  A+A-

Muslim Youth League state president Munavarali Shihab Thangal is seen along with wanted gold smugglers Shahbaz (extreme right) and Karat Faizal (extreme left)

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The IUML on Wednesday landed in a big mess with another photo of wanted gold smugglers along with Muslim Youth League state president Munavarali Shihab Thangal going viral in social media.In the photo which has been widely circulated, Munavarali Shihab Thangal is seen along with gold smugglers- Shahbaz and Karat Faizal- who are wanted in connection with the Karipur airport gold smuggling case registered by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI). The photo was reportedly taken during the inauguration of a jewellery showroom owned byShahbaz and Karat Faizal at Koduvally in Kozhikode. The showroom was inaugurated by Munavarali Shihab Thangal.

The latest photo has surfaced at a time when other photos of Koduvally- based wanted gold smuggler Abu Laiz along with LDF independent MLAs– P T A Rahim and Karat Razack, Kozhikode DCC president T
Siddique and Muslim Youth League state general secretary P K Firoz  had gone viral in the last two days.

The unholy nexus of Koduvally-based gold smugglers with political leaders in the state snowballed into a major issue when the Koduvally CPM local committee used a Mini Cooper car of  Karat Faizal for CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan to travel in the procession organised as part of LDF’s Jana Jagratha Yatra at Koduvally.

‘CPM can’t use photos of UDF leaders with Laiz to cover up its failings’

Kasargod: Photographs of UDF leaders with Karipur gold smuggling case accused Abu Laiz cannot be used by the CPM to wriggle out from the mess it is in, said senior IUML leader and Lok Sabha member P K Kunhalikutty. Unlike unwittingly posing for photographs, CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan travelled in a luxury car owned by an accused in the gold smuggling case, he said. He took a ride in a Mini Cooper, reportedly owned by Karat Faisal, the seventh accused in the case when the LDF’s Jana Jagratha Yatra reached Koduvally.  Laiz, also a native of Koduvally, is the third accused in the case. Photographs of UDF and LDF leaders and MLAs posing with Abu Laiz - a proclaimed absconder in the gold smuggling case - are doing the rounds in the social media.

 “The CPM cannot use photographs of the UDF leaders with the accused to cover up its failings,” the IUML leader said. The UDF’s decision to keep away tainted leaders from the Padayorukam campaign was taken in good intention, said Kunhalikutty. “But we cannot change the course of our yatra if a tainted person is on the way,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Russians have a new pet - mini-pigs
Damascus' Christmas tree brings light after years of conflict
Gallery
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
The Congress chief ministers in three heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh took oath amid much fanfare on 17 December 2018 in the presence of party president Rahul Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and a host of opposi
Congress CMs take oath in three Hindi heartland states amid opposition bonhomie, absence of key allies
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp