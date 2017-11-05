A K Antony condemns CPM’s ‘political betrayal’ in Kerala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Senior Congress leader A K Antony made a fervent call to the party workers to sensitise society on the political betrayal of the CPM at the instance of its ‘parochial-minded’ Kerala unit leaders, in the mission led by the Opposition parties to forge a grand secular alliance to pin down the BJP Government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.“Congress workers should campaign and expose the tall claims made by CPM leaders here against the BJP and Sangh Parivar forces and indirectly supporting them by staying away from the grand alliance led by the Congress at the national level.The Communist parties should be isolated on this count,’’ he said.

‘’Bad days of the country and the Congress have begun to change. A year ago the common refrain was whether there is anyone to stall the Narendra Modi and the BJP. People, through personal experiences over the Centre’s policies and realising the grave threats posed by the BJP-RSS to the country, have begun to sit back, think and respond. Winds have begun to waft for a change,’’ the former Union Minister said, adding, it is sad to note that seven CPM politburo members from Kerala were instrumental in stalling any truck between the party and the Congress-led Opposition alliance.

After presenting the ‘Indira Gandhi Birth Centenary award’ to veteran Congress leaders Thennala Balakrishna Pillai, C V Padmarajan and Vakkom Purushothaman, he said Rahul Gandhi has now grown into a strong leader capable to forcefully challenge Narendra Modi not only in Gujarat but also across the country.

“The Opposition is making rapid strides in countering the BJP-led Government. But the communist parties are trying to weaken it. “If it was Nitish Kumar in Bihar who had betrayed the grand political alliance first, it is the turn of the Left parties now. The Kerala leaders of the CPM seems to be much concerned at any prospect of the Congress or the UDF gaining strength if the Opposition asserts under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi and unseats the BJP regime,’’ he charged.

“After attending three meetings of Opposition parties convened by Congress president Sonia Gandhi, the politburo has forced the CPM to back out and bar Sitaram Yechury from attending further meetings.

The ulterior motives and deceit of Kerala CPM leaders have come to the fore. It should be exposed,’’ Antony exhorted Congressmen. Earlier, Antony showered loads of praise and reverence to the veteran leaders awarded with the honour instituted by the KPCC. “Thennala Balakrishna Pillai is indeed an asset for the Congress in the state. If anyone asked whether there is a Congress leader who had virtually spoiled all his ancestral wealth for the party, one could easily point him out,’’ he said.

‘’C V Padmarajan had the determination to strengthen the ideology and principles of the party. As an administrator, he will be remembered for ever as an able finance minister who had diligently re-built the state coffers left hollow after Left rule in the state,” Antony said. “In his stints in various capacities,Vakkom Purushothaman has no parallels. His stewardship as Assembly Speaker and minister cannot be forgotten by anyone for his discipline and results,’’ Antony said. Former Governor K Sankaranarayanan couldn’t make it to the function, as he was countering some health issues. The award will be presented to him, and also M Kamalam,the other awardee, later.