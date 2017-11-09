Home States Kerala

Congress defends Oommen Chandy in solar scam

The Congress, which has backed the former chief minister in the past also over the same issue, blamed the LDF government of chief minister P Vijayan for launching political vendetta.

NEW DELHI: The Congress came out in defence of Oommen Chandy after the former Kerala chief minister was indicted by a judicial panel in a solar scam.

“We reject the report. Oomen Chandy enjoys a clean image in the state,” Congress communication department chief Randeep Surjewala said at an AICC briefing.

The Congress, which has backed the former chief minister in the past also over the same issue, blamed the LDF government of chief minister P Vijayan for launching political vendetta against Chandy, who headed the Congress-led UDF government in the southern state.

During the assembly elections the UDF had made the solar scam a political issue and it cost the Congress-led alliance dear.

The Congress, which usually aligns with the Left in parliament, does not want to lose Chandy, one of its prominent faces in Kerala, said the sources.

