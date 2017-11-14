Home States Kerala

State to urge Centre to declare Sabarimala a nat’l pilgrim centre

The state will urge the Central Government to declare Sabrimala a national pilgrim centre, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

Published: 14th November 2017 02:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2017 09:16 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state will urge the Central Government to declare Sabrimala a national pilgrim centre, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.He was addressing the south Indian ministers’ meet here on Monday, ahead of the annual Sabarimala ‘mandalam-makaravilakku’ season.  Works as part of the Sabarimala master plan are being fast executed to to secure national pilgrim centre status.

Pinarayi asked ministers from other states to open control rooms for Sabrimala pilgrims in their respective states. This will be helpful for better coordination among government departments and for passing on updates on the pilgrimage.Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran urged pilgrims to avoid carrying plastic material. Tamil Nadu Finance Minister D Jayakumar said more Sabarimala information centres will be opened in his state.

Tamil Nadu’s Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Minister Sevvoor S Ramachandran, Puducherry Social Welfare Minister M Kandaswamy, TDB president Prayar Gopalakrishnan, Board member K Raghavan and senior officials of Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Telangana attended the meeting.  

Measures taken

 Traditional trekking path and Swami Ayyappan road widened.
 More prasadam counters opened.
 Darshan timing extended.
 Healthcare facilities, including cardiac care, will be expanded.
 A sewage treatment pant has been put in place.
 Restrooms at Sannidhanam modernised.
 Govt implementing work worth I300 crore.
 A Safe Zone Sabarimala project being implemented to reduce accidents.
 Sign boards placed on roads.
 Pilgrims should not be transported on trucks and lorries.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp