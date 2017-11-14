State to urge Centre to declare Sabarimala a nat’l pilgrim centre

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state will urge the Central Government to declare Sabrimala a national pilgrim centre, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.He was addressing the south Indian ministers’ meet here on Monday, ahead of the annual Sabarimala ‘mandalam-makaravilakku’ season. Works as part of the Sabarimala master plan are being fast executed to to secure national pilgrim centre status.

Pinarayi asked ministers from other states to open control rooms for Sabrimala pilgrims in their respective states. This will be helpful for better coordination among government departments and for passing on updates on the pilgrimage.Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran urged pilgrims to avoid carrying plastic material. Tamil Nadu Finance Minister D Jayakumar said more Sabarimala information centres will be opened in his state.

Tamil Nadu’s Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Minister Sevvoor S Ramachandran, Puducherry Social Welfare Minister M Kandaswamy, TDB president Prayar Gopalakrishnan, Board member K Raghavan and senior officials of Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Telangana attended the meeting.

Measures taken

 Traditional trekking path and Swami Ayyappan road widened.

 More prasadam counters opened.

 Darshan timing extended.

 Healthcare facilities, including cardiac care, will be expanded.

 A sewage treatment pant has been put in place.

 Restrooms at Sannidhanam modernised.

 Govt implementing work worth I300 crore.

 A Safe Zone Sabarimala project being implemented to reduce accidents.

 Sign boards placed on roads.

 Pilgrims should not be transported on trucks and lorries.