BJP hartal in Kaipamangalam constituency of Kerala today

The 47- year-old man who suffered injuries in the BJP- CPM clash a day ago at Kaipamangalam died on Sunday.

THRISSUR: The 47- year-old man who suffered injuries in the BJP- CPM clash a day ago at Kaipamangalam died on Sunday. Sathish, son of Kunhyappan and a resident of Kalmuri West power station, died at the hospital. Following this, both BJP and CPM have claimed the deceased was a member of their party. BJP also called a hartal in the Kaipamangalam Assembly constituency and Kodungallur municipality limits from 6 am to 6 pm on Monday.

Sathish, a heart patient,  was beaten and injured in the clash involving nearly 35 men when he tried to rescue Jinesh, his nephew.Six people from both the parties were also injured. Sathish, who felt some uneasiness, was rushed to Olleri Mother Hospital, where he died in the morning.

Soon, some BJP workers reached Sathish house and had a tussle with CPM members. Later, BJP workers gathered near the house in large numbers. They were dispersed following intervention by police.

While BJP district president A Nagesh told reporters Sathish was a BJP worker, the cops said Sathish’s wife told them her husband was a CPM worker. The police have registered a case under IPC Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and have beefed up security in the region.

