Kerala Love Jihad: Hadiya will have to pay a condonation for missing classes, says college Principal

Johanna Deeksha By

Express News Service

While the Supreme Court has ordered the Kerala Police to give Hadiya protection to return to college, her Principal is largely unperturbed and has only one thing on his mind: Condonation. Shortly after the SC ruling went public, Principal of Sivaraj Homeopathy College and Research Institute, G Kannan told Edexlive, "We will only look at this from the perspective of an educational institution. Any student who has been absent for 90 days we will ask them to fill up a condonation form and it will sent to MGR University, so she will have to do the same."

Kannan has said unequivocally that they will not take extra measures unless the court ordered it. "We have not received the court order yet, whatever the court directs us to do, we shall so. But we can only take decisions about protection if the court asks us to," he said.

The need for protection may have risen after Hadiya screamed at mediapersons while going to court, saying that she had not been forcefully converted and that she wanted to continue studying — while still being married to her husband. The SC has still not definitively said anything about the couple being separated, while reports suggest that the husband is "pleased" with the result.

Despite the glare of the entire nation being on his soon-to-return student, the Principal said that she is just like "any other student" and would receive no special privileges.

Explaining what she needed to do to finish her course, something that the Supreme Court bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra, Justice A M Khanwilkar and Justice D Y Chandrachud which spoke with her was quite insistent on, Kannan said, "She has completed the course, only one year of training is left. The students go for an internship programme and come back for training,"

Kannan explained that the internship programme was where the trouble began in the first place. "All these issues started while she was doing the internship, so she didn't come back for the training. She has passed the course and will finish entirely after the training," he said.

When asked if they had been called on during the case, he replied to the negative, "We have not been participating in any process with regard to this case."

Kannan, however, confirmed that the Kerala Police called on them. "The Kerala police came to do an enquiry with us and we gave them whatever they needed," he said.

(This story first appeared on edexlive.com)