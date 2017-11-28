Youth held for defamatory posts

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A 31-year-old man was nabbed by the city shadow police for allegedly spreading defamatory posts on social media against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan. The police identified the arrested as Shajumon of Muvattupuzha. The arrest was recorded by Museum police. He is also accused of several criminal cases including NDPS cases. He was working as a home nurse at a private clinic at Pookattupady, near Aluva.