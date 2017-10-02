Home States Kerala

Spl desks for plaints from women, kids

With the aim of bolstering women and children’s safety and help fast-track redressal of their grievances, DGP Loknath Behera has issued guidelines for woman police beat officers who will be deployed a

Published: 02nd October 2017 03:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2017 07:24 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the aim of bolstering women and children’s safety and help fast-track redressal of their grievances, DGP Loknath Behera has issued guidelines for woman police beat officers who will be deployed at panchayat offices to accept the complaints.

The officers will be deployed at the panchayat offices from 10.30 am- 1 pm  on all Tuesdays after finding a suitable place for the help desk,  according to a communique from the DGP.
As per the guidelines, A beat officer should only accept complaints coming under her jurisdiction in the panchayat. All complaints should be entered in a register and the assigned officers should try and find an amicable solution to  the complaints at the desk itself.

If any complaints need to be dealt with seriously, they should take the necessary steps to pass them on to the Sub-Inspectors of the respective police stations and get an FIR registered.
The beat officers should also provide awareness and all necessary assistance to the complainants.
All the complaints should be taken seriously and they should not succumb to extraneous influences at the time of hearing a complaint. The complaints dealing with financial and property disputes should not be settled by the officers and they should be referred to senior officers.

The officers should not disclose the details which may be included in the complaint.They should inform the higher officers if the complaints pertain to drug menace, anti-social activities and other criminal activities.The woman beat officers should also take efforts to ensure the safety and security  of women and senior citizens living alone in the panchayat.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
17 dead in fire at a hotel in Delhi's Karol Bagh, 35 injured
New Delhi Rescue efforts being after a massive fire broke out at a hotel at Karol Bagh area in New Delhi Feb. 12 2019. At least 17 people were killed and several injured after a fire at a hotel. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi fire: 17 dead, Govt orders probe
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp