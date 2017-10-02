Spl desks for plaints from women, kids

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the aim of bolstering women and children’s safety and help fast-track redressal of their grievances, DGP Loknath Behera has issued guidelines for woman police beat officers who will be deployed at panchayat offices to accept the complaints.

The officers will be deployed at the panchayat offices from 10.30 am- 1 pm on all Tuesdays after finding a suitable place for the help desk, according to a communique from the DGP.

As per the guidelines, A beat officer should only accept complaints coming under her jurisdiction in the panchayat. All complaints should be entered in a register and the assigned officers should try and find an amicable solution to the complaints at the desk itself.

If any complaints need to be dealt with seriously, they should take the necessary steps to pass them on to the Sub-Inspectors of the respective police stations and get an FIR registered.

The beat officers should also provide awareness and all necessary assistance to the complainants.

All the complaints should be taken seriously and they should not succumb to extraneous influences at the time of hearing a complaint. The complaints dealing with financial and property disputes should not be settled by the officers and they should be referred to senior officers.

The officers should not disclose the details which may be included in the complaint.They should inform the higher officers if the complaints pertain to drug menace, anti-social activities and other criminal activities.The woman beat officers should also take efforts to ensure the safety and security of women and senior citizens living alone in the panchayat.